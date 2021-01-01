“Da Nang welcomes New Year 2021” music festival opens

The festival will run until January 2, 2021. The festival drew the participation of famous stars including Duc Phuc, Le Cat Trong Ly, Bach Cong Khanh, Radio music band, HIT dance group from Sun World Ba Na Hills, Fly dance group, and DJ Tenshi, so on. The highlight of the festival is a series of various and exciting activities, including entertainment, art and culinary programs at Asia Park, street music and puppetry performances, cycle parade, free night-time sightseeing boat tours, a New Year countdown party, and more. Moreover, the Noodle Festival will be also held in Da Nang for the first time. Asia Park will offer free entrance tickets for all tourists. The festival will run until January 2, 2021. Translated by Chung Anh

