The festival will run until January 2, 2021. The festival drew the participation of famous stars including Duc Phuc, Le Cat Trong Ly, Bach Cong Khanh, Radio music band, HIT dance group from Sun World Ba Na Hills, Fly dance group, and DJ Tenshi, so on. The highlight of the festival is a series of various and exciting activities, including entertainment, art and culinary programs at Asia Park, street music and puppetry performances, cycle parade, free night-time sightseeing boat tours, a New Year countdown party, and more. Moreover, the Noodle Festival will be also held in Da Nang for the first time. Asia Park will offer free entrance tickets for all tourists. The festival will run until January 2, 2021. Translated by Chung Anh
- Da Nang kickstarts economy after COVID-19 pandemic
- Da Nang targets e-government, smart city by 2030
- Generali Vietnam opens new branch office in Da Nang City
- Da Nang proposes halting sightseeing fees to tourist attractions
- Covid-19 impact: Monkeys on Da Nang streets raise health concerns
- Da Nang authorities examine 50,000 residents after first confirmed Zika case of 2020
- Da Nang authorities asks for changes to building facades
- NA deputies discuss pilot of urban administration model in Da Nang
- Da Nang receives 202 Vietnamese repatriated from Germany, Spain
- Da Nang-Binh Dinh train to have luxury bar car
“Da Nang welcomes New Year 2021” music festival opens have 216 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at January 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.