Crowds pack streets throughout Việt Nam to celebrate 2021, see off unforgettable 2020

Firework display in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ

HÀ NỘI — While many parts of the world rang in the new year quietly due to restrictions put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, scenes of excited crowds, colourful performances and exuberant firework displays were visible throughout Việt Nam thanks to its effective handling of the pandemic which has allowed life to return to a relative normal.

Check out some of the photos of Vietnamese people celebrating the arrival of a new year filled with hopes of different and better outcomes than a 2020 overshadowed by an unprecedented pandemic leaving in its wake so much disruption and suffering.

Firework display seen at Hoàn Kiếm Lake in the centre of Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết

Hà Nội on December 31 officially expanded the popular pedestrian zone to include more streets in the Old Quarter. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng

Thousands gathered at the Countdown 2021 event in front of the iconic Opera House in downtown Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu

A father and his child watch the art show held to celebrate the new year 2021 in Thừa Thiên-Huế Province, central Việt Nam.

