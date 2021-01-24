Creative touch preferred as industry moves out

NEW LIFE: A workshop of the old central Pharmaceutical Factory 2 in Trần Thánh Tông Street was transformed into Complex Zone 9. VNA/VNS Photo By Đinh Thuận and Mai Phương While the trend of modernisation and globalisation is spreading throughout big cities in Việt Nam, experts and architects want to preserve the old style Hà Nội by an idea to turn a myriad of old factories into creative hubs in the inner capital city. The idea was especially more stimulating since the city became an official member of the UNESCO’s Network of Creative Cities last year and now has attracted the attention of the city’s people and authority. Several years ago, a plan was set up to move all those old factories out of the city as they were identified as the main causes of pollution and inconvenience for locals. UP FOR DEBATE: Experts discuss converting old factories in Hà Nội into pubic and creative spaces at a talk show held by the People’s Participation Working Group. Photo tapchikientruc.com.vn Under the plan approved in 2016, 117 facilities must be relocated from the inner districts by 2020, according to a report from Hà Nội People’s Committee. The old-spaces thus were planned to be demolished… Read full this story

