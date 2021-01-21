Nation Covid-19 transmission risk in Vietnam still worrisome: Health Minister The Saigon Times Thursday, Jan 21, 2021,12:10 (GMT+7) Covid-19 transmission risk in Vietnam still worrisome: Health MinisterThe Saigon Times A health worker checks the body temperature of a woman. The risk of transmission in Vietnam remains high – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam has not reported any fresh case of Covid-19 via community transmission for 50 days, but the risk of transmission in the country remains high, especially due to illegal border crossings, said Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long at an online conference held on January 20. Some countries in the region are still operating international flights. A number of Vietnamese citizens living overseas returned to Vietnam by road after flying commercial flights to these countries. Illegal crossings continue unabated, even though the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control had asked them to enter the country legally and implement the 14-day mandatory quarantine, he said. Data from the Health Ministry showed that competent forces arrested 100-150 people per day for illegal entry and the figure even rose to 500 on some days. Dang Quang Tan, head of the General Department of Preventive Medicine, said that competent forces recently discovered that… Read full this story

