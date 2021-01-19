Coronavirus patient charged with ‘spreading dangerous disease’ over illegal entrance

COVID-19 Patient No.1,440, 33-year-old L.T.T. — Photo from Facebook VĨNH LONG — Police in the Mekong Delta Province of Vĩnh Long said on Tuesday they have launched legal proceedings against COVID-19 Patient No.1,440 for having illegally entered the country while carrying the virus late last year. The 33-year-old man, whose name was given as L.T.T., was charged for the crime of “spreading dangerous contagious diseases for humans,” according to Huỳnh Thanh Mộng, deputy director of the Vĩnh Long police. However, T. was still being treated for COVID-19 so the investigation is facing a number of difficulties, Mộng said. Dr Hồ Thị Thu Hằng, deputy director of Vĩnh Long’s health department, said that Patient 1,440 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 eleven times since he was first confirmed to be infected with the virus. The results came back negative on the 12th test, but the next test yielded positive results again. On the morning of December 24, T. – originally from Nhơn Phú Commune, Mang Thít District, Vĩnh Long Province – crossed into Việt Nam via the Cambodia-Việt Nam land border at a river area identified near An Phú District, An Giang Province, then boarded a car with five other illegal entrants – three of… Read full this story

