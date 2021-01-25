Congress adopts working regulations, elects Presidium

Delegates vote to approve the 13th National Party Congress’s working programme at a preparatory session in Hà Nội on Monday. VNA Photo HÀ NỘI – Working regulations for the 13th National Party Congress were adopted yesterday at a preparatory session in Hà Nội. The congress’s working programme, election regulations and a report on the eligibility of delegates were also approved at the session, which was chaired by National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân. Delegations elected a Presidium, which includes 17 members of the Politburo and Trần Thanh Mẫn, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front. Five delegates were chosen to form the secretarial delegation, and 13 others for the congress’s delegate eligibility verification board. A report on the eligibility of delegates was approved during the session, which provides evidence that the total 1,587 delegates are eligible to attend the congress. VNS

