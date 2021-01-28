American stand-up comedian JK Hobson, who has performed in Việt Nam since 2017, will perform in the comedy show “Goodbye Rat, Hello Buffalo” at Hard Rock Cafe HCM City on February 7 to celebrate Lunar New Year. File photo from the artist’s Facebook page A comedy show “Goodbye Rat, Hello Buffalo” will be held at Hard Rock Cafe HCM City on February 7 to celebrate Lunar New Year. The performance will feature stand-up comedians JK Hobson, Kelso Dowling and Erick Garcia from the US, who have been popular with Vietnamese audiences for years. The show will be hosted by Niall Mackay. The event will start at 7:30 pm. The venue is at 39 Lê Duẩn Street in District 1. Tickets from VNĐ250,000 - 400,000 can be purchased at forms.gle/mD2usGHH7ffDPcEw5. — VNS
- Flowers on set for lunar new year holiday
- Ha Nhi group celebrates traditional new year
- Spotlight: U.S. industries' Lunar New Year marketing highlights hope for expansion in China market
- Roundup: UK-China ties hailed as Northern Ireland celebrates Chinese lunar new year
- Beijing to ring in Chinese Lunar New Year with folk songs
- Travel deal: $149 rooms at Temecula casino-resort for Lunar New Year
- Nepal sees surge in Chinese tourists during Lunar New Year
- Hà Nhì group celebrates traditional new year
- Tech giants report more digital "red envelopes" usage during Lunar New Year
- Charles Saatchi and Trinny Woodall spend New Year's Eve together on yacht in Caribbean
Comedy show celebrates Lunar New Year have 227 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 28, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.