Viet Nam exported 1.2 million tonnes of coffee in 2007, bringing in a total revenue of over 1.8 billion USD, a 22.3 percent increase in terms of volume and a 50 percent rise in value. 2007 is also the first year coffee export value has surpassed earnings from rice, at 13 percent. With this growth, coffee is leading agro-forestry products in export value and accounts for 13 percent of the country’s total agricultural product export value. The country is now the world second largest coffee producer, behind only Brazil , holding 43 percent of the global coffee market. According to the Viet Nam Association of Coffee and Cacoa, ten key buyers of Viet Nam ’s coffee are Germany , the US , Spain , Italy , Belgium , Poland , France , the Republic of Korea , the UK and Japan , accounting for 75 percent of the country’s total sale. Germany alone represents the largest market share of 14 percent. The coffee industry has also expanded its market to the Near Middle East, Africa, Central America and several ASEAN countries. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, next year, the industry will focus on improving coffee quality. The… Read full this story

Coffee export in 2007 surge have 290 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at January 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.