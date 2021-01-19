Coach Hải, a lifetime dedicated to football

Former coach Lê Thụy Hải will be given the Fair Play Glory award. — Photo toquoc.vn Football HÀ NỘI — The 2020 Fair Play Awards will be announced tomorrow in HCM City to honour sportsmanship, honesty and fair play over the last year. The organising board will give awards to five candidates and former coach Lê Thụy Hải will be given the Fair Play Glory award for his great contribution to Vietnamese football. Hải is a figure of great standing in Vietnamese football, however, at the age of 75, Hải’s health has been greatly affected by pancreatic cancer for more than four years. Hải can talk about football all day with his boundless emotion and insight. Football gives him a lot of things and he has been devoted to Vietnamese football throughout his career as a player and coach. Born in 1946, Hải started his career with the football team of General Department of Railways and played with the team until he retired. Famous for his skills and strong finishes, Hải didn’t win any North Championships because at that time Thể Công was too strong. Recalling the past, Hải said his greatest honour was to be with his teammates like Mai Đức Chung, Hoàng… Read full this story

