Cisco Vietnam and Ademax powering ITU Digital World 2020

Online Exhibition and Conference of the Digital World (ITU-Digital-World) 2020 The event takes place on October 20-22, 2020. This year, due to COVID-19, the event’s organisation format has been changed for the first time, from offline to online, making it a purely virtual event. Representatives of countries attend the Digital World Exhibition and Conference (ITU-Digital-World) 2020 thanks to Cisco Webex video conferencing infrastructure Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam inaugurated the event in front of more than 40 ministers of ITU member countries, leaders of international organisations, management agencies, leading organisations and experts on ICT and digital economy, as well as representatives from media agencies. In order to ensure the highest quality of meetings with seamless connection, Cisco Vietnam in collaboration with Ademax is proud to be the providers supporting the deployment of video conferencing infrastructure with Cisco’s state-of-the-art collaborative technology, Webex, which will ensure safety and security for 200 locations and up to 1,000 conference participants. Simultaneously, its live streaming system will enable thousands to watch at the same time. It is expected that more than 60 countries and territories will connect to the Cisco Webex video conferencing infrastructure to attend the event and deliver speeches during the three-day… Read full this story

