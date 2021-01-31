Chance encounter with a Thai wedding

By Văn Giá My friend and I were taking a leisurely walk one day just recently along a path in Dọi Village in the northern province of Sơn La, the immense fields of white plum flowers, dotted with the light pink of peach blossoms and pretty yellow of sunflowers, uplifting our souls. We then came across a group of local ethnic Black Thai women, who were putting on make-up and chatting in front of a house. DRESSED UP: Villagers now wear Western clothes when getting married. Photo thethaovanhoa.vn “Hello!” I called out in greeting, “Why are making up yourselves so beautiful?” “We’re going to a wedding,” one answered. “Would you like to join us?” “Really, can we come?” I asked. They were willing to take us along, so we agreed. The village was located in Tân Sơn Commune in Mộc Châu District, some 30km from the district centre. It backs on to a white stone mountain, with white stone being “đàn dói” in the ethnic language. Its name should actually be “Dói” Village, but over time it’s become “Dọi”. White Thai people have also been living here for 200 years. Dọi Village is split in two, with Dọi Village 1… Read full this story

