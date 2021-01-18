Corporate CEO says Sabeco affected by rumors of being sold to Chinese investor By Minh Tam Monday, Jan 18, 2021,18:46 (GMT+7) CEO says Sabeco affected by rumors of being sold to Chinese investorBy Minh Tam Participants in the “Rise with Vietnam” relay race held by Sabeco to support workers affected by Covid-19. Sabeco has been affected by rumors that it has been sold to a Chinese investor – PHOTO: SABECO HCMC – Production and business activities of the Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) in 2020 were affected by Covid-19, the Government’s Decree 100 banning drunk drinking and rumors that the company has been sold to a Chinese investor, said Sabeco general director Bennett Neo. At a press briefing in HCMC on January 18, Neo affirmed that Sabeco, which is a Vietnamese firm with a Vietnamese brand and has more than 99% of its employees being Vietnamese, had to adjust many activities, suspend unnecessary expenditures and focus on take-away services in 2020. The firm also worked out more innovative and creative business activities to improve its competitiveness. The salaries of its employees were ensured. However, the allowances were lower than they were in the previous years. In 2020, Sabeco prioritized ensuring employment for laborers, so no… Read full this story

