Central Military Commission introduces and implements Politburo’s directive

PANO – The Central Military Commission (CMC) on August 11th held a conference to introduce and implement Directive 46-CT/TW of the Politburo on “Strengthening Party’s leadership over the maintenance of social order and security in the new period”. General Phung Quang Thanh, Politburo Member and CMC Deputy Secretary chaired the conference. On behalf of the CMC, Senior Lieutenant General Do Ba Ty introduced to the participants the full content of the directive while Lieutenant General Be Xuan Truong, Deputy Chief of the General Staff briefed the participants upon the situation of social order and security and proposed measures and solutions to effectively implement Directive 46-CT/TW in the coming time. Addressing the conference, General Phung Quang Thanh further analyzed the social order security situation and the evil plots of hostile forces over the past time. The general highlighted the significance, the purpose, and the need to issue and implement Directive 46-CT/TW of the Politburo. He required that participants closely grasp the aim, requirements, and tasks outlined in the directive, effectively implementing these contents so as to enhance combat strength of party organizations. Leaders and commanders of units are to proactively review and implement their internal political protection measures, promptly proposing solutions…

