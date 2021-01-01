CapitaLand delivers gifts and bursary to more than 1,400 students in Autumn festival

More than 1,400 students at four CapitaLand Hope Schools received gifts and bursary during the Mid-Autumn Festival This is the fifth year CapitaLand has held the CapitaLand Volunteer Day at schools where the company has supported the construction and renovation in Vietnam. More than 40 staff volunteers took part in the activities involving handing out schoolbags to students at CapitaLand Le Xa Hope Kindergarten (Hung Yen province), CapitaLand Tan Tay Hope Kindergarten (Long An province), CapitaLand Quang Yen Primary Hope School (Phu Tho province), and CapitaLand Thanh Phuoc Primary Hope School (Long An province) from September 28 to October 1. Students also received mooncakes and lanterns funded by CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF) to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. In addition, 173 fifth-graders were granted bursaries to help them prepare for their next level of studies after completing the final year at primary school. Students also received mooncakes and lanterns to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival at schools. According to Le Thi Dieu Linh, a fifth grader at CapitaLand Quang Yen Primary Hope School, this bursary will push her to try even harder in her studies. “I promise to do my best to study well and bring joy not only to my family… Read full this story

