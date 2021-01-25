Investment Can Tho approves huge investment in Con Khuong New Urban Area project The Saigon Times Monday, Jan 25, 2021,18:33 (GMT+7) Can Tho approves huge investment in Con Khuong New Urban Area projectThe Saigon Times An artist’s impression of the Con Khuong New Urban Area project in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho – PHOTO: VANPHU.VN HCMC – The Can Tho City government approved the development of the Con Khuong New Urban Area project in the city, worth nearly VND5 trillion in investment, reported VietnamPlus. The project encompasses parts of Bui Huu Nghia Ward, Binh Thuy District, and Cai Khe Ward, Ninh Kieu District, covering an area of over 53 hectares. Of the total area, 19.78 hectares will be used for building houses, with over four hectares set aside for a social housing project. The project will comprise 1,066 houses with 951 townhouses and 115 villas, a commercial center and apartment building complex, a hotel and restaurant zone, social houses, a resettlement area, a healthcare center and many others. Invested by a joint venture between Van Phu-Invest Investment JSC and 216 JSC, the project requires over VND4.976 trillion in investment, backed by the investor and other legal sources. The construction of the project… Read full this story

Can Tho approves huge investment in Con Khuong New Urban Area project have 309 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 25, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.