Cải lương star to release videos on YouTube

HCM CITY — Bình Tinh, a talented theatre actress of HCM City, will release two videos featuring cải lương (reformed opera) on YouTube this week. The videos feature dramatic plays, called Cô Gái Đồ Long (The Sword) and Giang Sơn Và Mỹ Nhân (The Country and the Beauty), written by actress Bạch Mai, a 40-year veteran in the industry. The plays are directed by Tinh in co-operation with her colleagues from Huỳnh Long Troupe, a newly opened private cải lương troupe in HCM City. Cô Gái Đồ Long features tuồng (classical drama), a genre of Vietnamese theatre that originated in the 12th century. It portrays women, love and betrayal, and stars young actors of Hùynh Long, such as Hoài Nhung, Thái Vinh and Bảo Ngọc. Giang Sơn Và Mỹ Nhân highlights patriotism and bravery. Talented theatre actress Bình Tinh of HCM City performs in two videos featuring cải lương (reformed opera), Cô Gái Đồ Long (The Sword) and Giang Sơn Và Mỹ Nhân (The Country and the Beauty). The works will be released on YouTube to attract fans. — Photo courtesy of the producer In the video, Tinh uses cải lương, a very old theatre form, to create a drama in the southern style. “I hope my videos on YouTube will help fans understand why and how tuồng and cải lương is the spirit of the Vietnamese people,” said the 29-year-old Tinh, winner of the Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell) Awards… Read full this story

