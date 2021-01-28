Nation Ca Mau culls 1,600 H5N1-infected poultry The Saigon Times Thursday, Jan 28, 2021,10:54 (GMT+7) Ca Mau culls 1,600 H5N1-infected poultryThe Saigon Times A flock of ducks is seen in the paddy field. The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has reported one H5N1 bird-flu outbreak at a local household in Phu Thuan Commune of Phu Tan District – PHOTO: LDO HCMC – The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has reported one H5N1 bird-flu outbreak at a local household in Phu Thuan Commune of Phu Tan District, with 1,600 sick chickens being culled to prevent the spread of the highly infectious disease, said a local official today, January 27. The outbreak was discovered at the household of Duong Thanh Nho, who is raising 1,600 chickens and 640 ducks, Nguyen Thanh Huy, head of the provincial Animal Health Department, reported Lao Dong Online. On January 23, local competent forces examined the flocks of poultry and discovered 1,600 chickens were sick. The forces decided to cull 800 dead chickens and sprayed disinfectant over his farm. They also asked Nho to monitor the remaining poultry, to strictly avoid selling the sick animals or transporting them to other places and to spray disinfectants daily at the farming… Read full this story

