Building on economic resilience for the future

In the next five years, Vietnam aims to restructure its economy towards more resilience and sustainability, photo Le Toan Throughout the last few decades, Vietnam has been constantly searching for new drivers for economic growth, and the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic have even further encouraged the government and businesses to look for new ways of economic restructuring. Following the guidance of the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) is the focal point for drafting, evaluating, and monitoring economic restructuring and innovative growth models. The research results will contribute directly to the plan on economic restructuring for the 2021-2025 period which is to be submitted to the government, the central agencies, and the National Assembly in 2021. In this draft project, the CIEM focuses on analysing several restructuring areas including state-owned enterprises (SOEs), public investment, credit institutions, state budget, public services, eight market production factors, industry restructuring, and private sector development to serve as a basis for proposing solutions for the 2021-2025 period, with a vision to 2030. Key focal points The global health crisis has been impacting many countries around the world, also leaving serious implications for Vietnam's economic development and social

