Buffalo-themed exhibition welcomes Lunar New Year

Visitors are seen at the exhibition Đón Trâu vàng 2021 (Welcome the Golden Buffalo). Photo baotintuc.vn HÀ NỘI – More than 80 artworks inspired by the buffalo are on display at an exhibition in Hà Nội to welcome the Lunar New Year of Buffalo. Entitled Đón Trâu vàng 2021 (Welcome the Golden Buffalo), the exhibition presents pieces by G39 – a group of Hanoian artists who gather to honour traditional values as well as to bring art closer to public. The group’s members include several famous painters of Việt Nam’s contemporary painting such as Lê Thiết Cương, Vương Linh, Nguyễn Minh, Doãn Hoàng Lâm, Tào Linh, and Đỗ Dũng. The exhibition is the group’s annual event since it was founded seven years ago. A painting by Tào Linh at the exhibition, A variety of mediums such as dó (poonah) paper, watercolour, oil on canvas, acrylic on canvas, and ceramic, have been used by the artists to depict the image of the buffalo – the animal that also regarded as ‘Việt Nam’s national animal’, which plays an important role in the culture of Vietnamese wet rice civilization for centuries. The G39’s leader, painter Lê Thiết Cương, who is famous by… Read full this story

