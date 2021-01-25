Infrastructure BOT contract for road project in HCMC proposed to be terminated By Le Anh Monday, Jan 25, 2021,16:44 (GMT+7) BOT contract for road project in HCMC proposed to be terminatedBy Le Anh An incomplete pillar of a road project connecting Vo Van Kiet Avenue and the HCMC-Trung Luong Expressway. The HCMC Department of Transport has proposed terminating a BOT contract for the project – PHOTO: LE VINH HCMC – The HCMC Department of Transport has proposed the municipal government end a contract to execute a road project linking Vo Van Kiet Avenue and the HCMC-Trung Luong Expressway, under the build-transfer-operate (BOT) format, with the Yen Khanh Trade Production and Service Company, as the project has been executed for five years but still remains incomplete. Work on the project started on October 25, 2015, but it is now only 12% complete. Although the department has repeatedly asked the Yen Khanh Company to resume work on the project, the firm has failed to act. In addition, the firm was involved in a court case at the HCMC-Trung Luong Expressway, causing losses and wastefulness. Therefore, the department suggested that the municipal government direct the Department of Justice to consult with the departments of Finance and Planning-Investment… Read full this story

