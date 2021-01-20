Border guard leader checks combat readiness, COVID-19 prevention of units along Long An border

The request was made by Deputy Commander of the Vietnam Border Guard Command Major General Nguyen Hoai Phuong on January 19 while inspecting the provincial Border Guard Command’s combat readiness, its preparations for ensuring security in the province during the upcoming 13th National Party Congress, during the lunar New Year 2021, and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Major General Nguyen Hoai Phuong presents gifts to troops of COVID-19 prevention checkpoints under Thuan Binh Border Post General Phuong added that in the context that the country is going to host various important events, and the COVID-19 pandemic is developing complicatedly in the region and world, the province’s border guards should foster cooperation with relevant forces to prevent SARS-Cov-2 from entering the country and combat crimes in border areas. He urged the unit to encourage and take care of troops in action in the upcoming lunar New Year 2021. According to Commander of the Long An provincial Border Guard Command Senior Colonel Pham Phu Phuoc, at present the unit is maintaining dozens of fixed and mobile checkpoints and 36 border management teams to prevent illegal immigration, smuggling, trade fraud, and fake commodities and ensure political security and public order before, during,… Read full this story

