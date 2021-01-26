Lieutenant General Do Danh Vuong (left) presenting gifts to Quang Binh province At the Quang Binh provincial Party Committee, General Vuong informed the host of typical outcomes of the border force over the past year. He emphasized the force’s success in implementing the dual tasks of firmly safeguarding the national border sovereignty and controlling COVID-19. Vuong added that the force’s efforts and achievements were praised by leaders of the Party, State, military, local authorities, and people. General Vuong also highlighted the support of local Party committees, authorities, and people, including those from Quang Binh province, for border guard troops during their task performances. As Tet is coming, General Vuong thanked and extended Tet greetings to Quang Binh provincial Party Committee, authorities, and people. In his speech, a representative from the Quang Binh provincial Party Committee highly valued achievements of the border guard force, including from the border guard units of Quang Binh province, saying that they effectively supported locals in COVID-19 prevention and control, socio-economic development, and improvement of living standards. Visiting the Quang Binh provincial Border Guard Command, General Vuong applauded the unit’s achievements in recent times. He urged the unit to maintain combat readiness and ensure security in… Read full this story

Border chief visits border troops in Quang Binh have 289 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at January 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.