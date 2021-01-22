Nation Binh Thuan busts two drug trafficking rings The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 22, 2021,18:09 (GMT+7) Binh Thuan busts two drug trafficking ringsThe Saigon Times Vo Tu Thang, aged 45, caught by the Binh Thuan police for transporting illegal drugs. Binh Thuan has broken up two massive drug trafficking rings from HCMC – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The Investigation Police Division on Drug-related Crimes under the Binh Thuan Police Department has broken up two massive drug trafficking rings from HCMC. At 5.00 p.m. on January 21, Nguyen Huu Dam, aged 33, was caught by the police after getting out of a car with plate number 86A-046.26 at a boarding house in Thanh Hai Ward of Phan Thiet City. On checking, the police discovered and seized 500 ecstasy pills, 50 grams of ketamine and many other relevant exhibits, the local media reported. The preliminary investigation results showed that the resident of Hanoi City had a close relationship with some drug addicts when he lived in the province, so the competent forces kept a close watch on him. On the morning of the same day, the police investigation division cooperated with the traffic police to catch Vo Tu Thang, aged 45, red-handed, driving a car transporting… Read full this story

