Bình Phước urged to become agriculture, energy centre

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc had a working session with authorities of southern Bình Phước Province on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Apart from agriculture, southern Bình Phước Province needs to promote its role and potential as a big energy centre of the country, said Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc at a working session with provincial authorities on Thursday. "The province's breakthrough is in development connection, regional linkage and infrastructure linkage," he said, noting connection with the southeastern region, particularly connection with Cái Mép-Thị Vải port, as well as airports. The province holds an important role in creating a new economic corridor between the Southeastern and Central Highlands regions and Thailand and Cambodia. Its Hoa Lư border gate needed to uphold its role as a bridge connecting international tourism routes with neighbouring countries, he said. The PM also noted that with a large area of forest and agricultural land, the province had a responsibility to protect the ecological environment of the Southeastern region as well as protect and harmonise flows of rivers and water resources for its own development and sustainable forest development. For further development in the future, the PM suggested the province become a pioneer in…

