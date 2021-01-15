Biden unveils $1.9 tn economic plan as US recovery buckles

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – JANUARY 14: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he lays out his plan for combating the coronavirus and jump-starting the nation’s economy at the Queen theater January 14, 2021 in Wilmington, Delaware. President-elect Biden is expected to unveil a stimulus package with a price tag of trillions of dollars including a $1,400 direct payment to individuals who have been struggling with the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP) With his fellow Democrats narrowly controlling both houses of Congress, Biden has a shot at passing what would be the United States’ third massive pandemic aid package. Dubbed the American Rescue Plan, the proposal released Thursday includes a host of measures aimed at revitalizing the world’s largest economy. Biden aims to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, help struggling state and local governments, safely reopen schools, roll out a massive Covid-19 vaccination campaign and raise the size of stimulus checks Congress approved last month. “The return on these investment in jobs, racial equity will prevent long-term economic damage, and the benefits will far surpass the cost,” Biden said during a speech in Wilmington, Delaware. “In this moment of crisis… we cannot afford… Read full this story

