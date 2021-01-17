by Nguyễn Mỹ Hà The first week of 2021 saw something that movies could never believably depict. It was captured live, with the US Capitol coming under attack from protesters who broke in while Congress was in joint session finalising the voting on who will be US President for the next four years. Five people died and 85 were arrested afterwards, with the stolen House podium going on sale on e-Bay. People who broke in made no effort to cover their faces, instead looking confidently into cameras while sitting in chambers and offices and waving flags. The images made one wonder whether we were witnessing a revolution, the type US administrations often push around the world. We are used to seeing such things taking place elsewhere, but never, ever on US soil. This time, though, it happened right in Washington, DC. The media, supposedly neutral, is nothing of the sort, and it’s hard to know who to believe. The suspension of President Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been seen by many as a serious breach of his First Amendment rights, which allow people to peacefully speak their mind. “Freedom of religion, speech, press, assembly and petition, passed by… Read full this story

Best to keep the focus at home have 317 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 17, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.