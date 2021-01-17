by Nguyễn Mỹ Hà The first week of 2021 saw something that movies could never believably depict. It was captured live, with the US Capitol coming under attack from protesters who broke in while Congress was in joint session finalising the voting on who will be US President for the next four years. Five people died and 85 were arrested afterwards, with the stolen House podium going on sale on e-Bay. People who broke in made no effort to cover their faces, instead looking confidently into cameras while sitting in chambers and offices and waving flags. The images made one wonder whether we were witnessing a revolution, the type US administrations often push around the world. We are used to seeing such things taking place elsewhere, but never, ever on US soil. This time, though, it happened right in Washington, DC. The media, supposedly neutral, is nothing of the sort, and it’s hard to know who to believe. The suspension of President Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been seen by many as a serious breach of his First Amendment rights, which allow people to peacefully speak their mind. “Freedom of religion, speech, press, assembly and petition, passed by… Read full this story
- 15 best remaining NFL free agents
- Countdown to Russia: From Diego Maradona to Zinedine Zidane, the best players to have worn No10 at the World Cup
- Focused Aki is hoping family affair will be just the ticket
- "I never thought I'd get this chance, now I can't wait to face the world's best"
- Best remaining NFL free agents
- Study shows Cowboys, Patriots have NFL's best fans
- Michael Conlan right at home as the centre of attention
- Kearse's strong 2017 season should keep him at home with Jets
- After rejecting Glentoran, I'm fully focused on Ards progress: Nixon
- I'm one of world's best supported boxers thanks to Northern Ireland fans, says Frampton
Best to keep the focus at home have 317 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 17, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.