Best conditions possible provided to foreign media during Congress: Spokesperson

Foreign reporters covering the ongoing 13th National Party Congress at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Different plans have been designed to respond to all circumstances, including a worst-case scenario, that could happen to reporters as they cover the ongoing 13th National Party Congress amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lê Thị Thu Hằng has said. Speaking to Vietnam News Agency, Hằng said that sub-committees in charge of preparations for the congress as well as the Press Centre drew up different scenarios for foreign media before the congress opened. In the best-case scenario, foreign media come to Việt Nam to cover the event. However, in the context of restricted travel policies in many countries amid the occurrence of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, those who cannot enter Việt Nam are given the opportunity to cover the event online, she said. More than 500 reporters and technicians from more than 200 media outlets, including 191 domestic and 26 foreign, are covering the 13th National Party Congress on-site, while close to 100 reporters from 84 international news agencies and media outlets are following the country’s biggest political event remotely. The… Read full this story

