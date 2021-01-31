Bát Tràng style slow cooked pigeon

Masterchef Nguyễn Thị Lâm Recipe for stuffed pigeon stew Serves: 4 Time: 3hr Style: slow cook, simmer Ingredients: – Two prepared pigeons – Young green rice, with a pinch for each pigeon: 50gr – Minced pork: 150gr – Salt and pepper Slow cooked pigeon Method: – Mix the meat and young green rice well with a dash of salt and pepper and stuff the birds. – In a hot pan, add oil and fry the pigeons until the meat is cooked on the skin. – Then, in a pot, preferably with a thick bottom, put the pigeons in, add 500ml of boiling water, season to taste, and simmer on a low flame or No 3 on an electric cooker for two hours. Yes, you read that right, two full hours so that the pigeons are tenderly cooked but still keeps their form. Serve hot with rice or as a soup. Garnish with cilantro.

