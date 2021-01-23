Tourism Bamboo Airways launches air service on Tuy Hoa-Hanoi/HCMC route The Saigon Times Saturday, Jan 23, 2021,15:02 (GMT+7) Bamboo Airways launches air service on Tuy Hoa-Hanoi/HCMC routeThe Saigon Times An Airbus A320NEO aircraft operated by Bamboo Airways lands at the Tuy Hoa airport in the central province of Phu Yen – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Local carrier Bamboo Airways launched two new air routes linking Hanoi and HCMC with the central province of Phu Yen on January 22, reported VietnamPlus. The carrier will operate one roundtrip flight on the HCMC-Tuy Hoa route on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and one daily roundtrip flight on the Hanoi-Tuy Hoa route. Nguyen Ngoc Trong, deputy general director of Bamboo Airways, said the carrier will consider increasing the number of flights to/from Tuy Hoa as well as launch more new routes to meet the travel demand from passengers at home and abroad and promote regional socioeconomic growth. After nearly two years of operations, Bamboo Airways has transported over six million passengers safely, with its on-time performance scores reportedly ranking first in the local aviation sector in 2019 and 2020. In 2019, the number of visitors to Phu Yen totaled 1.85 million and the province’s tourism revenue exceeded VND2.2… Read full this story
