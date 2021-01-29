Other News Bamboo Airways cancels flights on Van Don-HCMC route due to Covid-19 The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 29, 2021,10:43 (GMT+7) Bamboo Airways cancels flights on Van Don-HCMC route due to Covid-19The Saigon Times An aircraft operated by Bamboo Airways is seen at an airport. The carrier cancelled its flights connecting Van Don with HCMC from January 31 to February 14 to ensure the safety of passengers amid the coronavirus concern – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Local carrier Bamboo Airways announced that its flights connecting Van Don with HCMC scheduled from January 31 to February 14 were cancelled to ensure the safety of passengers, amid the resurgence of Covid-19 in Quang Ninh Province. According to a Bamboo Airways representative, Van Don airport in the province temporarily suspended operations starting this morning, January 28, to review the airport’s anti-epidemic measures as required by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam. The carrier advised passengers to comply with the Covid-19 safety protocols of the ministries of Health, Transport and the relevant agencies, including wearing masks, washing hands and keeping a proper physical distance from others while conducting flight procedures at airports and on flights. Also, passengers planning trips to and from Van Don airport should stay updated… Read full this story

Bamboo Airways cancels flights on Van Don-HCMC route due to Covid-19 have 291 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 29, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.