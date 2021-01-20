Bac Giang expects to improve PCI score in upcoming years

Bac Giang expects to improve its PCI score in upcoming years On June 13, Bac Giang People’s Committee organised an online seminar to analyse the component index of the province’s Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) in 2019 and discuss solutions to improve this index during this year and the upcoming ones. According to statistics published by the Department of Planning and Investment, in 2019, Bac Giang reported 64.47 points in its PCI, up 1.46 point on-year. However, the ranking decreased by 4 steps on-year and stands currently at 40 out of 63 cities and provinces. Meanwhile, the administration improvement index reached 81.84 points, up 3.7 points on-year, and the satisfaction index of people, enterprises, and organisations on the administrative agencies reached 89.18 per cent, ranking 9 out of 63 cities and provinces. The PCI measures the ease of doing business for the private sector, including the entry cost for new firms, land access, transparency, time costs of regulatory compliance, informal charges, proactivity of provincial leadership, policy bias, business support services, labour training, and legal institutions. Duong Van Thai, chairman of Bac Giang People’s Committee said, “The PCI is an important index, showing the quality of the business and investment environment, the… Read full this story

