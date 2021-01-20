Experts from the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control check a quarantine centre in the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai. — VNA/VNS Photo Lục Hương Thu HÀ NỘI — The COVID-19 pandemic has been well controlled in Việt Nam, but risks of an outbreak are still present, especially with the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday approaching, leading experts to warn that people need to strictly abide by preventive regulations. Associate professor Trần Đắc Phu, senior advisor to the Việt Nam Emergency Operations Centre, told Hà Nội Mới (New Hà Nội) newspaper that the current risk of infection was mainly due to a lack of strict control of entry and lax quarantining. Each ministry, branch and locality must continue to seriously implement pandemic prevention and control measures, he said, adding that along with the strict control and prevention of illegal entry, local authorities and police need to closely monitor border areas, especially land borders. Along calling on provincial and municipal health departments to strictly implement COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control measures, Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long urged the entire health sector to consider pandemic prevention an immediate and long-term central task. “To celebrate Tết in a healthy and safe manner,… Read full this story

Authorities urge pandemic prevention to ensure peaceful Tết have 329 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 20, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.