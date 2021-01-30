AstraZeneca licenses first COVID-19 vaccine in Vietnam

Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long at the government meeting on the afternoon of January 29 The information was announced by Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long at the government meeting on the afternoon of January 29. According to the minister, AstraZeneca commits to supply 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for Vietnam in 2021. As planned, in the first quarter of 2021, the COVID-19 vaccine of AstraZeneca will be available in Vietnam. The ministry (MoH) is also working with other partners, including Pfizer, Moderna, and other COVID-19 vaccine producers to increase the country’s vaccine reserves. The MoH continues to keep close eyes on domestically-made COVID-19 vaccines, directing relevant units to fast-track research and clinical trials on humans, enabling them to soon produce COVID-19 vaccines for local use. At present, home-made COVID-19 vaccine Nanocovax entered the first phase of clinical trials and will enter the second phase in early February 2021. COVIVAC – the second Vietnamese-made vaccine – entered first clinical trials on January 21, with the second phase to start in March 2021. Vietnam begins clinical trial research for second Vietnamese-made COVID-19 vaccine Volunteers receive second shots of Nanocovax vaccine Vietnam to become first country to produce vaccine for ASF… Read full this story

