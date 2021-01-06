African swine fever is upsetting the husbandry industry with a repeat of previous woes, photo Le Toan The epidemic (ASF) seemed to have been brought under control during the last quarter of 2019 and the first half of 2020, with most localities reporting no diagnosed cases of the virus infection and issuing calls to re-populate herds. However, in recent months, it has returned with a vengeance to upset the performance of major husbandry companies. According to statistics from the companies themselves, CJ Group, Dabaco Group, and Mavin Group are suffering both in the number and proportion of animals infected. South Korea’s CJ has had 4,400 of its 18,000 sows infected with ASF (24.4 per cent), along with 20,000 of its 112,000 fattening pigs (18 per cent). Vietnam’s Dabaco and Australia’s Mavin are faring better in some areas and worse in others, said a source close to the issue. Dabaco, for instance, has a relatively lower 6,200 of 30,000 (20.67 per cent) sows infected, but suffers in comparison for fattening pigs at 35,000 of 190,000 (18.4 per cent). Mavin is reportedly doing proportionally worse, with 6,600 out of 15,000 sows (44 per cent) and 29,000 out of 105,000 fattening pigs (27.6… Read full this story

ASF causing more frustration with vaccine yet to emerge have 287 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.