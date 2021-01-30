Artistic festival highlights the CPV and military

The special award presented to the Quang Ninh provincial Border Guard Lieutenant General Do Danh Vuong, Political Commissar of the Vietnam Border Guard Command and Tran Kien Cuong, Deputy Secretary of VietinBank’s Party Committee co-chaired the event. The festival was launched two weeks ago with close coordination between the military command and Vietinbank’s branches in 44 border or/and coastal provinces and cities. So far, 52 music videos were sent to the organizing panel. The videos praise and celebrate the glorious Party, great Uncle Ho, good traditions of the military, border guard forces, and VietinBank’s contributions to the national development cause. During the festival, the organizers presented over 2,500 lunar New Year (Tet) gifts, worth more than VND 3 billion in total, to local policy beneficiaries, poor families, households that have contributed to border protection, and children adopted by border posts and poor students. At the event, the organizers presented a special award to the Quang Ninh provincial Border Guard for its music video entitled “The Party’s flag”, 14 first, 18 second, 20 third prizes to good music videos. Translated by Chung Anh

