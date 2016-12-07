Army rolls out the implementation of Politburo’s Directive 05

PANO – The General Department of Politics on December 6 opened a conference to give instruction on implementing the plan to enhance the movement “Learning and following the thought, moral example, and style of President Ho Chi Minh” in military Party organizations and across the army. The conference saw the attendance of Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics, Lieutenant General Nguyen Trong Nghia, and other leaders of agencies of the General Department of Politics and under the Ministry of National Defense. Some 1,000 delegates of units across the army participated in the conference via the video-conferencing system. Speakers at the conference focused discussion on six major subjects, which help military units implement the movement in an effective and successful manner and toward practical results. The six contents include organizing the implementation of the movement, improving awareness of the movement, keeping the motto of the movement, building the procedures for the movement implementation, bringing into play the functions and responsibilities of the political bodies of units, and practical activities to enhance the movement “Learning and following the thought, moral example and style of President Ho Chi Minh.” Addressing the conference, General Nghia…

