Argentine expert attributes Việt Nam’s successes to Party’s sound leadership

Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Dương Quốc Thanh (R) and ICAV Chairwoman Poldi Sosa Schmidt. VNA/VNS Photo Buenos Aires — Chairwoman of the Argentina-Việt Nam Culture Institute (ICAV) Poldi Sosa Schmidt has attributed Vietnam’s successes to the sound and ingenious leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and consensus of the whole nation. In an interview recently granted to the Vietnam News Agency’s reporter in Buenos Aires, Poldi Sosa said throughout its revolutionary history, the CPV has always played a vanguard role and gathered people from walks of life under its fighting flag to make Việt Nam an independent and sovereign nation. Following national reunification later, the CPV continued affirming its leadership role and mapped out development orientations, riding Vietnam through challenges to gradually prosper economically. In recent years, Việt Nam’s position and voice have been increasingly respected on the international arena. Poldi Sosa said that she has taken ICAV delegations to Vietnam nearly 20 times since 1998. The country’s changes happen every day and take her from surprise to surprise. The Vietnamese people’s lives have improved significantly over time and the nation has become a destination that many international friends always expect. She described the upcoming 13th National Congress of the CPV as a… Read full this story

