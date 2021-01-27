Infrastructure Appraisal council set up for Sapa airport project’s pre-FS The Saigon Times Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021,14:05 (GMT+7) Appraisal council set up for Sapa airport project’s pre-FSThe Saigon Times An artist’s impression of the Sapa airport project in the northern province of Lao Cai. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc decided to establish an appraisal council for the project’s pre-FS – PHOTO: BAOTAINGUYENMOITRUONG.VN HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to establish an appraisal council for the pre-feasibility study (pre-FS) of the Sapa airport project in the northern upland province of Lao Cai, with a total investment of VND5.9 trillion, reported the Dan Tri news site. The Ministry of Planning and Investment is the standing unit of the council, with its minister serving as the president of the council and its deputy minister as vice president. Other members are leaders of various ministries, the State Bank of Vietnam and the provincial government. The council has been tasked with appraising the pre-FS and submitting it to the prime minister to consider and approve the investment of the project. Besides this, it has to make decisions on the appraisal plan and the relevant issues during the appraisal process as well as request the competent agencies… Read full this story

