Apple speeds up output shift of iPhones and iPads in Vietnam

Apple speeds up output shift of iPhone and iPad to Vietnam According to the sources of Nikkei Asia Review, Apple will begin producing iPads in Vietnam as soon as the middle of this year. The tech giant is also stepping up iPhone production in India, its second-largest production base for the iconic device with plans to start producing the latest iPhone 12 series there as soon as this quarter. Apple is also ramping up production capacity for smart speakers, earphones, and computers in Southeast Asia as part of its ongoing diversification strategy, the sources added. In Vietnam, Apple is mobilising suppliers to expand the production of the latest HomePod mini, the affordable version of its voice-activated smart speaker lineup. The device has been produced in Vietnam since it was introduced last year. The Cupertino-based tech giant has already increased the local production of its audio-related products, including its various AirPods lineups, sources said. Apple is also set to move part of its MacBook production to Vietnam this year while most of its computer production will remain in China. Last week a unit of Foxconn known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, a key supplier of Apple, was granted an investment license to develop a $270 million… Read full this story

