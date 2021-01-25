Annual check-ups important for women

Dr Olga Sambolska* Perhaps the most well-known reason for a GYN visit is to undergo a Pap smear. The Pap smear is a screening test used to help detect pre-cancerous and cancerous cervical cells. The value of the annual gynaecology exam extends beyond just the Pap smear. In the past, people only used to visit the doctor if they were sick or had an ailment. Now, preventive healthcare is becoming more important as everyone is more educated about their health. Annual gynecologic exams are among the most important ways for women to receive preventive health screening and education that is specific for women. Questions for discussion with the ob-gyn Vaginal and STD infections: screening and prevention Birth control and preconception counselling Menstrual cycle and abnormal uterine bleeding Premenstrual syndrome and breasts problems Menopause, urine incontinence, osteoporosis Metabolic syndrome, obesity, infertility problems A pelvic exam is recommended, including: 1. Pap smear starting at age 21 whether or not a woman has become sexually active. Due to new recommendations, every woman from age 21 should obtain her Pap test every three years or Co-test (Pap and HPV) every five years. There is not a set age for discontinuing Gyn exams, although Pap smears may be stopped… Read full this story

