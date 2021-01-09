Nation An Giang police detain three local men linked to 1,440th Covid-19 patient The Saigon Times Saturday, Jan 9, 2021,13:52 (GMT+7) An Giang police detain three local men linked to 1,440th Covid-19 patientThe Saigon Times Phan Phi Hung, who was identified to have made a deal with some persons in Cambodia and local men to allow persons to illegally enter Vietnam – PHOTO: AN GIANG POLICE DEPARTMENT HCMC – The police of An Giang Province have detained three local men for their alleged involvement in organizing a ring to allow people, including Vietnam’s 1,440th Covid-19 patient, to illegally enter Vietnam. The three accused comprise Phan Phi Hung, Pham Thanh Hap and Trang Van Ut, aged between 26 and 42. They reside in the province’s An Phu District, reported Thanh Nien newspaper. Dinh Van Noi, chief of the provincial Police Department, told the paper on January 8 that the police department will team up with the relevant agencies to strictly tackle those linked to the ring. According to the preliminary investigating results, Phan Phi Hung made a deal with some persons in Cambodia and Truong Chi Tai, Le Van Dinh, Trang Van Ut, and Phan Thanh Hap to transport a group of people comprising the… Read full this story

An Giang police detain three local men linked to 1,440th Covid-19 patient have 308 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 9, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.