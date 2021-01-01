Nation All three women illegally entering Vietnam with Covid-19 patient test negative The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 1, 2021,12:36 (GMT+7) All three women illegally entering Vietnam with Covid-19 patient test negativeThe Saigon Times A medical worker checks the body temperature of people at a quarantine center in Khanh Hoa Province – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – All the three women who entered Vietnam with the 1,440th Covid-19 patient have been found and tested negative for the disease. On January 1, the HCMC Center for Disease Control (CDC) announced that the woman who came to Tan Phu District after illegally entering Vietnam, as well as 23 people in close contact with her, tested negative for Covid-19. The lockdown in the area of her rented room has been lifted, Tuoi Tre Online newspaper reported. On December 31, 2020, the HCMC CDC informed that the police had found the woman, placed her under quarantine and had taken her sample for Covid-19 testing. Meanwhile, a woman who was earlier reported to have travelled to Ca Mau Province has also been found and is being quarantined within the province. Another woman has made a health declaration and is being placed under quarantine in Tay Ninh Province. The first testing results of… Read full this story

All three women illegally entering Vietnam with Covid-19 patient test negative have 304 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.