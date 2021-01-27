The Party for people, people trust the Party 2020 is the last year for the implementation of the resolution adopted at the 12th National Party Congress. In spite of numerous difficulties, under the leadership of the Party, people and troops could achieve all set goals and missions and gained various important outcomes. These achievements once again confirmed the good will and good traditions of Vietnamese people under the wise leadership of the Party. Female delegates wearing “ao dai” to take part in the congress. Over the past months, from lowlands to mountainous areas, from cities to rural areas, people have discussed and exchanged information related to accomplishments obtained by the Party and the nation in the previous term and expressed their expectations for the new term. According to Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Manh Cuong, Head of the Thi Hoa Border Post under the Cao Bang provincial Border Guard, who has devoted his life to border areas and ethnic minority groups for years, “In my opinion, policies and orientations made by the Party and Government since the 12th National Party Congress have been sound, resulting in many positive changes. I hope that in this national Party congress, the Party will make more… Read full this story

All people look towards National Party Congress have 323 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at January 27, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.