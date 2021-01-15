Environment Air quality of Hanoi reaches unhealthy levels The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 15, 2021,16:41 (GMT+7) Air quality of Hanoi reaches unhealthy levelsThe Saigon Times High-rise buildings are shrouded in dense smog. The air quality index in Hanoi City reached alarming levels on January 15 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Hanoi City was covered by dense smog and suffered from air pollution today, January 15, with the air quality index (AQI) reaching alarming levels, posing a serious health risk. The index at many monitoring stations in the city reached the purple level, indicating that the air quality is very unhealthy and residents may experience serious health effects, according to some environmental quality tracking apps such as VN Air, PAM Air and Air Visual. At 8.00 a.m. today, the VN Air app of the Vietnam Environment Administration recorded the index at a number of monitoring stations in the city climbing up to 193, VietnamPlus news site reported. Between January 16 and 17, the air quality in Hanoi City may continue worsening, according to Air Visual. Besides, PAM Air reported that the AQI taken at 16 monitoring stations in Dong Anh, Ba Vi, Hoai Duc, Thach That, Bac Tu Liem, Ha Dong and Long Bien districts… Read full this story

