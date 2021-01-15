Air pollution engulfs Hà Nội

Thick haze blankets Hà Nội’s Hoàng Quốc Việt Road on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt HÀ NỘI — Visible dense haze engulfed HA Noi throughout yesterday with the air quality index (AQI) monitored at most sensor station reaching unhealthy levels from 151 to 193 from early in the morning. Air quality index measurement systems from the General Department of Environment under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and independent air quality trackers PAMAir and AirVisual reported similar results at the very unhealthy purple level. VN Air showed many places in Hà Nội reaching the red-warning level for air pollution with AQI of 151-193 at 8am yesterday. AirVisual forecasts that the air quality in Hà Nội will still be polluted this weekend. At 8am yesterday, AQI was reported at 285, the purple level, which is very harmful to health. This index remained until 1pm. PAM Air recorded the AQI index in most areas of Hà Nội was at red, purple, brown levels at 8am yesterday. Sixteen stations showed brown level from 302 to 440. These stations include Đông Anh town in Đông Anh District, Trần Hưng Đạo in Sơn Tây Town, Phú Đông in Ba Vì District, Lê Quang Đạo, Cổ Đông, Pam Farm-Vân… Read full this story

