Activities in celebration of 13th National Party Congress held

A five-day exhibition themed "The Communist Party of Vietnam – Congress and achievements" was held by the Hung Yen provincial Department of Culture, Sport and Tourism on January 23. At the opening ceremony of the exhibition "The Communist Party of Vietnam – Congress and achievements" Including documents, images, objects, books, and so on, there are 800 displayed exhibits highlighting the establishment and the history of the CPV. * The same day, the Nghe An provincial Youth Union held an exchange themed "Sending the absolute trust" to honor 13 outstanding young Party members, who have made significant achievements in their work. Towards the 13th National Party Congress and the 91st founding anniversary of the CPV, youth union organizations in the province have implemented various meaningful activities. * The Soc Trang provincial Border Guard Command in association with the People's Committees of Trung Binh commune and Tran De town of Tran De district launched the program "For national sovereignty over seas and islands" on January 23. The program was held to encourage locals to join hands to safeguard national sovereignty and border security, considering it a contribution to the success of the 13th National Party Congress.

