Traveler’s Guide A village tiptoeing on stilts By Pham Phuong Sunday, Jan 24, 2021,15:48 (GMT+7) A village tiptoeing on stiltsBy Pham Phuong Tay ethnic men preparing palm leaves to build thatch houses – PHOTOS: PHAM PHUONG From the crowded Thai Nguyen City in Thai Nguyen Province, tourists only need to travel a short distance to get to a green, peaceful oasis where they are welcomed by smiles, inhale fresh air and enjoy organic food. The oasis is Thai Hai Stilt House Preservation and Ecological Tourism Village boasting traditional practices and cultures of Tay ethnic group. The village covering 70 hectares is a totality in itself, which encompasses houses, rice fields, lakes and forests. Like a peaceful place adjacent to a busy city, Thai Hai Village is in harmony with nature with beautiful scenery. The winter there is warm while the summer is pleasantly cool. Yet what is the most special about the village is its residents live in stilt houses built upon the layout of ancient stilt houses in Dinh Hoa historic site. The stilt houses there belong to one of the oldest cultures in Vietnam. Standing in the rustic wooden houses which are half hidden in forests may remind tourists of familiar things… Read full this story

