Linh Chi Nguyễn, Bảo Hoa & Paul Kennedy HÀ NỘI Vietnamese food is famous the world over. Don’t take our word for it, here’s what those in the know said. American novelist, editor, and travel writer Hanya Yanagihara once said: “I love how Vietnamese cuisine always tastes like flowers, and how they had the ingenious idea of pairing that floral flavour with seafood: such a combination shouldn’t work as well as it does.” TV chef Gordon Ramsey added: “In the UK, we also have dishes made from rice, but in Viet Nam, you successfully bring it up to the new level.” And the late Anthony Bourdain, a regular visitor to Viet Nam before his passing and a lover of Vietnamese cuisine, once said: “Viet Nam. It grabs you and doesn’t let you go. Once you love it, you love it forever. All the senses are engaged here.” So with all this acclaim, it will come as a surprise to discover one of Việt Nam’s most popular dishes is as simple as it sounds – cheese on a stick. CRISPY: Cheese sticks fresh out of the frying pan. VNS Photos Bảo Hoa Now, this may well be a snack far more common in the western… Read full this story

A cheesy treat for all ages have 356 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 25, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.