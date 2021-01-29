Nine new community cases on Friday morningLATEST COVID-19 OUTBREAKS: VN should be ready for 30,000 cases, containment in 10 days the goal: Steering Committee84 new community cases and seven more importedPM orders lockdown of Chí Linh City, Vân Đồn int’l airport over major COVID-19 clustersPM Phúc urged for calm, swift action as 84 new community cases of COVID-19 detected A COVID-19 pandemic control checkpoint on Highway 37 in Lê Lợi Commune, Chí Linh City, Hải Dương Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Minh HÀ NỘI — A total of 54 new cases of COVID-19, including one imported case and 53 community cases, were confirmed on Friday evening, according to the Ministry of Health. The new cases bring Việt Nam’s total to 1,705 COVID-19 patients. The community cases include a two-year-old girl in Bắc Ninh Province. She is the daughter of patient No 1,565 and was related to the outbreak in Chí Linh City, Hải Dương Province. Đồng Nai has one imported case who is a 31-year-old man returning from Japan. The Vietnamese resident was quarantined upon arrival at the Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City on Wednesday. His test result returned positive on Thursday. One community case is from Hà Nội. He… Read full this story

54 COVID-19 cases confirmed on Friday evening have 322 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 29, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.