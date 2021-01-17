200-year-old royal pavilion returns to resplendence in Hue

In 1805, Gia Long, Emperor of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), started to build a citadel in France’s “Father of the Fortress” Vauban-style with its signature layers of defense and 24 fortresses. The citadel, with a perimeter of 10 kilometers, was originally made of earth but later reinforced with brick walls and its completion was announced by Gia Long’s successor, Minh Mang, in 1832. The pavilion had suffered the wear and tear of time as well as the tribulations of wars. The latest restoration effort, estimated at VND80 billion ($3.5 million), was carried out by the Hue Monuments Conservation Center since 2012. After eight long years, the pavilion opened its doors to visitors early this year. The Hue Monuments Conservation Center plans to carry out reenactments of the Nguyen Dynasty events at Ngu Phung Pavilion and Ngo Mon Gate in forthcoming festivals like Ban Soc, a royal calendar distribution ceremony, and Truyen Lo, a ceremony to honor talented scholars. The pavilion consists of two floors and an iron and wood structure supported by 100 pillars. The roof on the ground floor provides shade for the corridor. Each side of the pavilion hosts a drum and “dai hong chung” (the great bell)…. Read full this story
- Insurance adjuster catches 200-year-old rockfish off Alaska
- Six-year-old Royals fan with cancer receives tickets from StubHub for Game 2 of World Series
- Thousands watch footage of 200-year-old shipwreck discovered in Gulf of Mexico
- 200-year-old bottles of champagne salvaged from a Baltic Sea shipwreck to be sold at auction in Finland
- Finnish brewery to recreate 200-year-old shipwrecked beer
- 200-Year-Old Estate Breathing New Life Into DC Cultural Scene
- Senate’s 200-year-old Ohio Clock stops ticking thanks to shutdown
- Discovery of over 200-year-old ship just one of a handful in past year
- Four-year-old boy is returned to the U.S. after being abandoned in Juárez
- York's 200-year-old Philip King House: 'Its life still appears to be strong'
200-year-old royal pavilion returns to resplendence in Hue have 318 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at January 17, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.